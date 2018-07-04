David Beckham competes in the dad's race at Harper's sports day The doting dad was filmed balancing a beanbag on his head in the hot weather

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, but the doting parents marked the special occasion with a bunch of other mums and dads at their daughter Harper's school! The celebrity couple went to watch their youngest child take part in her sports day, and former England captain David couldn’t resist showing off his skills by taking to the tracks for the dad's race. Victoria watched on from the sideline and filmed her husband in action as he balanced a beanbag on his head in the hot weather. The retired footballer blended into the crowds with the other competitive dads, looking smart in a navy shirt and sunglasses.

David Beckham competed against the other dads at Harper's school sports day

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in 1999, complete with personalised thrones, coordinating outfits and a then super-sweet baby Brooklyn, who wore a matching suit to his famous dad. David and Victoria then went on to welcome another three children, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six. The pair have been subject to rumours surrounding their marriage over the past few months, but were quick to deny them. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

The family spend their time between London and the USA, where they have homes in LA and Miami. Victoria has previously been open about the fact their relationship has its ups and downs like everyone else, revealing that despite any challenges they may face, they still enjoy having a good time together. She told W magazine: "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together."