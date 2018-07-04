Revealed: How David and Victoria Beckham will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary The stars married in a glamourous ceremony in 1999

Congratulations to David Beckham and his wife Victoria! The couple are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary and to mark the milestone, it has been revealed that they will enjoy a low-key day with their loved ones. A source close to the couple told HELLO! on Wednesday: "They will mark their anniversary today quietly with the family." The fashion designer and former footballer, who share four children together, tied the knot in 1999 in a glamorous star-studded wedding, which was attended by the likes of the Spice Girls and famous footballers.

Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary

Victoria took to her Instagram page to share a picture of silver party balloons and she simply wrote: "Lucky mummy and daddy x." She also added another snap of a gorgeous bouquet of white roses and green foliage. The couple's paths first crossed in November 1996, when David was playing for Manchester United and Victoria was known as Posh Spice. Both stars in their own right, together they captured public imagination and were propelled to the A-list set almost overnight. Since their romance came to light, their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

They are proud parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper. Last month, Victoria heaped praise on her partner as she opened up about their family life at the Forbes Women's Summit. "I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother," she told the audience via Daily Mail. "I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David." Discussing how she juggles her work life balance, Victoria credited her "incredible" husband. "I have the support of an incredible husband," she added. "We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking."

The fashion designer posted this snap on the day

The couple's marriage recently came under question, but David and Victoria immediately refuted the claims. The footballer has previously spoken about the strength of their relationship. Speaking on Desert Island Discs in early 2017, David said: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children." He added: "We have got strong parents too, and they taught us the right values. Of course you make mistakes, and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it. We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk."

