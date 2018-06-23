This video of Harper Beckham fangirling to Taylor Swift is the cutest thing you'll see all day Aww!

Her parents Victoria and David may be away working, but that didn't stop little Harper Beckham having the best time at Taylor Swift's concert at Wembley Stadium on Friday night - and her mum and dad couldn't resist sharing an adorable video of the little girl on their Instagram stories. Both Victoria and David posted the sweet footage of Harper, which was taken from behind, showing the 6-year-old waving at her favourite popstar as she came past on a moving platform.

"Sweet!! Harper Seven watching @taylorswift. She loves her so much!!" Victoria wrote over her video, while David simply posted some heart emojis with the caption, "Harper Seven… @taylorswift." Harper, who wore her hair in a cute braid, looked to be attending the concert with two of her friends, most likely accompanied by another parent or nanny.

Harper's fashion designer mum is busy launching her next clothing collection in Paris, while David is away in Singapore. On Friday night, Victoria also took to her Instagram with a sweet photograph of eldest son Brooklyn, who had joined her in the French capital for dinner. "So proud to have @brooklynbeckham as my date tonight X kisses from us both," she wrote next to the snap.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-four spoke at the Forbes Women's Summit, sharing the inspiring message she tries to pass on to her little girl. She said: "Every day when Harper goes to school, she walks up the school stairs and I give her a kiss. I say, 'Harper, you're a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do'." she said.

"That's my message to her constantly. She knows she can do everything and probably more than her brothers can. We talk about it a lot. She wants to be an inventor and she's very proud of that. She's a strong smart woman — little woman. I am still banging on that drum and I am not going to stop. I don't think any of us want to stop. It's a very important time for women right now," she added.