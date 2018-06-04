Seeing double! Harper Beckham wears mask of dad David's face in hilarious photo Proud mum Victoria posted the snap on Instagram

That face looks familiar! Harper Beckham showed off her funny side as she wore a paper mask of her dad David Beckham, and proudly posed outside her school in her purple uniform. Doting mum Victoria shared the snap on Instagram, joking: "Look who we found walking to school today!"

The mother-daughter duo also had a fun school run, judging by a video the former Spice Girl uploaded. The sweet footage was of Harper and Victoria literally skipping to school, perfectly in step as they held hands. "Skipping to school with mummy x kisses from Harper Seven," Victoria wrote.

"Look who we found walking to school today!" Victoria joked

The fashion guru regularly shares photos of her four children: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and little Harper. She has posted snaps from the school run before, even sharing a picture of herself eating a bowl of cereal en route. The busy mum-of-four recently spoke to the Evening Standard about her children, and how she's raising them to have a strong work ethic.

"It's never been an option not to work hard," Victoria said. "They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work. But at the same time they're happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun." Speaking about Harper's school life, she proudly added: "[Harper] works very hard at school and is very sociable, so has a lot of friends. She has a better social life than I do!"

Victoria shared a photo of herself and Harper on the school run

Victoria also recently treated her daughter to a new personalised notebook, which is illustrated with the faces of her very famous family. On the cover, drawings of David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz can be seen, while Harper looks super stylish in a beanie hat. "Harper loves her new notebook!" the fashion designer wrote on Instagram Stories.