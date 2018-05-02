Watch Harper Beckham's sweet video message to dad David on his birthday David Beckham celebrates his 43nd birthday on 2 May

David Beckham's birthday couldn't have gotten off to a better start. The former football star was treated to an amazing breakfast by his three youngest children and his wife, Victoria Beckham, as well as receiving a big selection of presents and birthday balloons. Proud wife Victoria was one of the first to publicly congratulate David, sharing a picture of him posing with three of his children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, in the dining room of their west London mansion. Their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is missing this year's celebrations, but his absence didn't go unnoticed, with Victoria paying a special tribute to him in her birthday message to David.

"Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X," she told her nearly 20 million Instagram followers. "We all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X".

The designer, 42, also shared the most adorable video of Harper, six, reading the birthday card message she had personally written to her "daddy". "Hi daddy, Happy Birthday! I hope you like your fabulous present. Love Harper. I love you so, so much daddy," she can be heard saying. Many fans were quick to comment on her accent and tone, with one saying: "A very well spoken little girl x". "Oh my god, her British accent is so adorable," another follower wrote.

A second picture from the breakfast celebrations posted by Romeo shows him and David hugging, whilst giving fans a glimpse at all the opened presents. Lucky David received three bottles of his favourite wines, as well as to several birthday cards and a selection of clothing garments. "Happy birthday to the best dad in the world! I hope you have an amazing day. love u @davidbeckham," David's 15-year-old son captioned the shot.

