Ali Astall shows off baby bump at BAFTAs with husband Declan Donnelly The couple are currently expecting their first child together

Declan Donnelly had his pregnant wife, Ali Astall, by his side at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday evening, where both Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain's Got Talent were nominated for Best Entertainment Programme, the latter of which won the award. The loved-up couple were full of smiles on the red carpet and waved to the press, and Ali showed a hint of a baby bump while dressed in a stunning sparkly number. The pair announced that they were expecting their first child together in March, after Dec tweeted: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it.D x."

Ali showed a hint of her baby bump

A host of celebrities headed out to celebrate the glamorous ceremony, and stars who took home prizes include Sean Bean for his role in Broken, Vanessa Kirby for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown, and Toby Jones for the Dectorists. Graham Norton also took home the award for Best Entertainment performance for The Graham Norton Show, while Peaky Blinders took home the coveted award for Best Drama, and The Handmaid's Tale won Best International Drama.

Dec's showbiz partner, Anthony McPartlin, did not attend the BAFTA Awards as he is currently undergoing treatment following a car crash while under the influence of alcohol. Dec was forced to present the last three episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway solo following the incident, and the troubled star was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving. Speaking outside Wimbledon Magistrates Court, Ant said: "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry. Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry."

