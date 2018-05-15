Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom enjoy solo trip three weeks after welcoming second child The couple are proud parents to two young daughters

Amir Khan is planning to spend some quality time with wife Faryal Makhdoom. The couple, who welcomed their second child in April, have jetted off on a solo trip to Pakistan for the sportsman's appearance at the Inter-Division Punjab Open Boxing Championship. Amir, 31, took to his Instagram page to share a picture of the pair in their First Class seats during their flight, and in the caption he wrote: "Enroute to #Pakistan with @faryalmakhdoom and team khan #Lahore." [sic]

Dressed in low-key attire, mum-of-two Faryal appeared to be in relaxed spirits as she showed off her glowing complexion. Their trip comes three weeks after the 26-year-old beauty gave birth to their second child together, a daughter called Alayna Khan. When confirming the happy news, the professional boxer shared the first picture of his newborn baby on Instagram. He gushed: "With my new born ALAYNA KHAN. Welcome to the world. Weighing 8lbs 3oz."

Their new bundle of joy will be a welcome addition to the family as Amir and his wife reconciled in November. Amir and Faryal, who married in 2013 and are already proud parents to three-year-old daughter Lamaisah, had briefly split over the summer, with the boxer accusing fellow sports star Anthony Joshua of having an affair with his wife. He later withdrew the claims and it seems his marriage is back on track.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, the couple opened up about their public fallout, with Amir explaining: "What went wrong? A lack of communication. You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice… anger sometimes takes over. That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we also have Lamaisah, our daughter." Faryal added: "It was just a misunderstanding. I was in England, he was in Dubai, he thought he was a bit cool in Dubai doing some tweets."

