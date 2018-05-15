TOWIE star left heartbroken as best friend dies of cancer aged 30 Danielle left TOWIE in 2016

TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong has been left heartbroken following the death of her best friend of 20 years. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared the devastating news with her followers, posting a video and pictures of the pair together. Her friend passed away, aged 30, following a battle with breast cancer. "Last Night We Lost A Princess But Heaven Gained An Angel," wrote Danielle. "We have been friends for over 20 Years and I can't even find the words to describe how I'm feeling apart from the fact I'm so blessed an honoured to call you my best friend."

Opening up about their friendship, she added: "I take comfort knowing you are no longer in pain but at peace. Our beautiful Sammy the way you say Danieellleeee and that screaming infectious laugh I will miss so much. You will always be our 5th spice girl and I promise the whole world will get to know your story. Love you always Forever and you will always be in my heart my best friend my sister my Sammy our princess." [sic]

Fans of the TV immediately rushed to post condolences, with one saying: "So terribly sorry for your loss. She looked like a beautiful soul. You have written such beautiful words even though you are clearly so devastated." Another wrote: "Oh Danielle, this is heart wrenching. Thinking of you and all the family." A third fan remarked: "It's unthinkable such a young life - so sorry for you and her family."

Danielle, who left TOWIE in 2016, previously described her friend Sam as one of the "strongest" people she knew once she learnt of her tragic diagnosis. "My best friend of over 20 years has been told she is terminal and as you can imagine myself our friends and family are heartbroken," she said. "I can't even find the words to describe the feelings, emotions and pain we are all going through but all I know is we are all staying strong it’s the only thing we can do."