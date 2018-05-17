Serena Williams reveals why her dad pulled out of walking her down the aisle at the last moment The tennis champion married Alexis Ohanian in November

With news of Meghan Markle's father Thomas confirming that he won't be attending the royal wedding this weekend, the former Suits star's friend Serena Williams has revealed her own experience of not having her dad walk her down the aisle at her own nuptials. The tennis champion, who married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November, confessed that her father and coach Richard Williams decided one hour before the vows that he wasn't going to walk by her side. "He was in New Orleans, he had a suit, and I know he was really excited," she explained in her new documentary titled Being Serena via Vogue.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian married in November

"But then he wrote me and said: "Serena, I don't want you to be mad at me, but I just can't walk you down the aisle. I'm not myself anymore. I'm just too nervous." Despite the bad timing of the cancellation, Serena remained calm and was supportive of her father's decision. "Daddy, it's okay, if you don't want to come to the wedding at all, that's okay too," she continued. "I'm not going to be upset with you about it, so I don't want you to be upset about it."

Elaborating further, the 36-year-old added: "If he doesn't want to be up there in front of a lot of people, I completely understand. Look, when we first came on the scene, there were a lot of people who didn't get him. I don't think a lot of them wanted to get him. I don't think a lot of him could have anyway. Our family knows what we have. We just want each other to be happy." Serena, who is a doting mother to daughter Alexis Olympia, ended up walking down the aisle alone.

