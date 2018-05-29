Millie Bobby Brown, 14, deletes kissing photo with Jacob Sartorius Millie Bobby Brown has been dating Jacob since October 2017

Millie Bobby Brown, 14, has deleted a snap of herself kissing her 15-year-old boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius, and replaced the post with another photo of them hugging each other. The original post saw the pair kissing while spending a day at the beach, and the Stranger Things star captioned the post: "Moonlight with him." Several stars commented on the sweet snap, with Ariana Grande jokily writing: "I wasn't even allowed to leave my house till I was 20." However, Millie swapped the photo for unknown reasons, and captioned the new snap: "I'm alright, but even better w u," accompanied by an ocean emoji.

Millie with Jacob in new post

Jacob also shared the same snap. It is thought that Millie may have deleted the snap after people suggested that the teen might have been too young for the post. One person commented: "You are acting like you are a grown woman. Don't waste your childhood," while another added: "People find it okay, for a 14 year old to be in a relationship! Is it okay for you if your children do that? She's a role model rn, for so many young children who watch her show. This ain't putting out anything good, especially the pic."

However, others called the snap harmless fun, with one writing: "Kinda ironic how everyone expects Eleven to kiss Mike onscreen but when Millie Bobby Brown kisses her boyfriend in real life everyone loses their mind," while another added: " ITS JUST A DAMN KISS. Good lord, teen couples do it every day. If you think it's more, than that sounds like that’s your own problem." Millie and Jacob started dating back in October after the pair shared snaps of one another on Instagram. The actress also posted a photo of herself cuddling a teddy and wrote: "Thanks for the bear" to which he replied: "Of course."

