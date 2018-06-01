Greg James says yes to girlfriend Bella's marriage proposal! Greg James and Bella Mackie are tying the knot! Read his sweet announcement

Greg James has had a hugely busy week after it was revealed that he is taking over from Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 show, but the radio DJ made a second announcement – that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Bella! Sharing a snap of the pair cuddling together on Instagram, he wrote: "Oh while we're doing announcements, here's something else... I'm having the time of my life and enjoying my work more than ever. I feel really content and it’s nice to have my [stuff] together before I undertake a huge new work challenge. One of the main reasons for this happiness is because I met this person."

Greg announced his engagement to Bella on Instagram

He continued: "This is Bella and in February she asked me to marry her. I said yes immediately because she is the smartest, funniest and most beautiful person I've ever met. The only problem is she loves staying up into the early hours drinking as much as I do and this is not conducive with 5am alarms. That said, it's been quite a year." Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "These announcements get better and better! Huge congratulations to you and Bella. The best news," while another added: "Ahhh amazing news! Huge congratulations to you both." Others were quick to compliment the pair on changing the tradition where the man is usually the one to propose, with one writing: "Modern relationship and I like it."

READ: Helen Flanagan is engaged to long-term partner Scott Sinclair

Loading the player...

Bella joked about the photo Greg chose for the announcement, tweeting a friend: "Very happy that was the photo before I passed out on kitchen table in sweat pants." She also recently congratulated her fiancé on his new show on Radio 1, tweeting: "I'm proud as hell. But I also hate early starts and early nights. What a tangled web of human feelings." Greg announced his career move on Thursday, Greg said: "What a morning. I cannot wait to take over the most famous radio show in the world and it was so lovely to break the news on air with Grim that we are switching shows. He's had an amazing six years and and I can't wait to get going in the autumn."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals the moment she fell for Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez