Eamonn Holmes asks the Queen for an interview - see her cheeky reply The star was at Buckingham Palace to receive an OBE for services to broadcasting

When Eamonn Holmes visited Buckingham Palace to collect his OBE for broadcasting services on Friday morning, there was only one thing on his mind – securing an interview with the Queen. And even though the charming This Morning presenter gave it his all, it seems the monarch wasn't interested in granting Eamonn his longtime wish.

Speaking at Buckingham Palace after collecting his honour, the presenter, who was accompanied by wife Ruth Langsford on the big day, said his request was laughed off by Her Majesty.

"She talked about breakfast television and asked me how long I had been doing it and I said 'too long'. I told her that I have interviewed almost every member of her family except her. I said, 'so you have got to put that right for me,'" he told the Press Association.

The Queen, however, did not reply to his request, simply choosing to laugh. "She laughed - I think that meant no," said Eamonn.

It was a very emotional day for the 58-year-old, who revealed he was "feeling very honoured, very privileged and very humbled," adding that he had been left overwhelmed by the response from well-wishers on social media.

On his special day, the star was also accompanied by two of his children, Jack, whom he shares with Ruth, and Rebecca, from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes. His others sons Niall and Declan were unable to make it due to the fact that award recipients can only take three guests with them. However, Eamonn revealed he planned on reuniting with them all later in the day for a big party.

Also honoured at the investiture ceremony were national security adviser Sir Mark Sedwill, who received a knighthood under the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, for services to UK national security. He described the day as "extraordinary", saying it was also a chance for him to thank his family.