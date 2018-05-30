Why viewers are calling for Eamonn Holmes to apologise after controversial This Morning interview Some fans didn't agree with Eamonn's questioning…

Eamonn Holmes has come under fire after interviewing guest Mitch Kennedy on Monday's This Morning – who appeared on the show to discuss his role as a sperm donor for couples that can't conceive naturally, giving it away for free online rather than through a clinic. The presenter, who chatted with Mitch alongside wife Ruth Langsford, sparked a debate on Twitter after some viewers felt his questions were particularly firm considering the subject matter. Mitch explained to the pair: "I think it’s in us to want to help people and make a difference in the world and have a positive effect on people.

Eamonn and Ruth interviewed sperm donor Mitch Kennedy

"I’m a blood donor, I’m on the bone marrow register but there’s nothing that gets you so much feedback as donating sperm." Eamonn didn't seem sure about Mitch's comments, however, responding: "It’s like a bit vanity project in a way, you can make someone happy, you can not make them happy."

He went on to say: "I think it’s weird, I do, I find it weird and I think you’ve really got to ask yourself are you there for the applause as an actor?" Mitch responded: "I’m not an actor, I do little bit parts in TV and film."

Eamonn then pressed: "Do you like the attention? Obviously," to which Mitch replied: "The only reason I did the documentary was so that people would know about this because most people don’t know.”

Taking to Twitter, many viewers felt the interview was too harsh. One wrote: "Why is this sperm donor on #thismorning being interrogated like he has done something wrong? He is doing an amazing thing!!" while another posted: "So I found you @EamonnHolmes very rude to Mitch. I think you need to be careful in what you say, as you are offending many people who can’t naturally conceive. Your wording needs to be evaluated. You may not approve in what he does and that’s ok. But it is legal."

