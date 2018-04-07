Eamonn Holmes announces he is returning to ITV's Good Morning Britain Fans are excited about the news…

Eamonn Holmes has announced he is returning to present ITV's Good Morning Britain next week, in an early social media post on Saturday. Eamonn wrote on Twitter: "Wakey, wakey… the early shift beckons next week. Looking forward to being back on my old stomping ground with @GMB Mon - Thurs." It is not clear if Eamonn is standing in for one of the regular presenters or taking on a different role entirely, but the star is clearly looking forward to working with the GMB team. "Hope I get a chance to wake you up next week," he added on Instagram.

Fans were quick to post their exciting comments about the news, with one saying: "Can't wait, you're a good reason to wake for @eamonnholmes," while another said: "A breath of fresh air Eammon. Breakfast telly was never the same without you." 57-year-old Eamonn, who presents This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford when the show isn't being fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, is a passionate broadcaster, and left his 11-year news anchor position at Sky News Sunrise in October 2016. This year, he and Ruth launched a new Channel 5 show, Do The Right Thing, which celebrated everyday people doing good, as well as focusing on organisations that have been wronging consumers. The series ended in March.

Ruth and Eamonn are known for presenting together

Having been blissfully married since 2010 - following a 12-year relationship - Ruth and Eamonn have been co-presenting together for 16 years. But long before meeting her husband, Ruth, 57, was always a fan of his presenting work. Talking to HELLO! in April 2017, she said: "He always gets the tone so right. I always admired him as a broadcaster before I met him so I would have liked to work with him even if he wasn’t my husband because I think he is so brilliant."

Ruth also confessed that Eamonn can be a bit "dangerous" on the This Morning set. “Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I rein him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right, we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

