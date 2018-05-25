Eamonn Holmes reunited with Anthea Turner more than 20 years after bitter feud Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford were discussing exes on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes and his former co-star Anthea Turner were reunited on This Morning, more than 20 years after their famous feud. The pair hosted GMTV from 1994 to 1996, but their relationship turned frosty, with Anthea consequently losing her job. But the pair appeared to be on good terms as they starred on Friday's This Morning, alongside Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford.

The married couple discussed the question of whether you can remain friends with an ex, following reports that Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy shared a tearful phone call just days before the royal wedding. "I remember that phone call only so well before our wedding," Eamonn joked to Ruth. "I had to make six or seven of them." "So many, so many," laughed Ruth, quipping, "Anthea Turner was probably one."

Turning to his former TV wife Anthea, who he actually never dated, Eamonn joked: "You are an ex of mine and we're on good terms, some people think we hate each other!" The group burst into laughter, with Anthea noting: "And Ruth's not bothered at all." "Well, we're married, properly married," said Ruth. "Ah but we were telly husband and wife," Anthea shot back.

The stars went on to discuss being friends with your exes, with Anthea and Eamonn agreeing that it was possible. But Ruth disagreed, later remarking: "It's very nice that you two are friends." When Eamonn asked her thoughts about exes remaining friends, Ruth added: "I think I've made that quite clear." "But you have no exes that you are friendly with," said Eamonn, to which his wife replied: "Yeah because they're my exes, I don't need them in my life!" The Northern Irish presenter joked: "Is it because they don't like you?"

Eamonn, 58, and Ruth, 57, have been married for 18 years but the couple, who share a teenage son Jack, have been together for much longer. Despite their bickering, the pair are clearly still head over heels in love. Last month, Ruth read out a sweet text message she had sent Eamonn on Loose Women.

She wrote: "My darling, we are all so busy I worry I don't take the time to tell you how much I love you. Well, I love you more than you will ever know. You make my life complete and give me the love and support to do everything I do." Ruth ended the message, adding: "Thank you for making me feel like the most loved woman in the world."