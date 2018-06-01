Eamonn Holmes reveals worry about visiting Buckingham Palace The This Morning presenter will receive his OBE for services to broadcasting

Eamonn Holmes shared a snap of himself on the way to collect his OBE at Buckingham Palace while accompanied by his wife and co-presenter on This Morning, Ruth Langsford. The pair looked lovely for the special day, with Eamonn dressed in a blue waistcoast and tie while Ruth wore a dress in a matching pale blue. The presenter, who is being honoured for his services to broadcasting, captioned the photo: "Wish me luck. #OBE Day. Let's hope it doesn't rain on my Parade." Ruth also shared a snap, and wrote: "Off to the Palace! SO proud of my husband @eamonnholmes who will receive his OBE for services to broadcasting today... nobody deserves it more."

Ruth accompanied Eamonn to Buckingham Palace

Stephen Mulhern has been among those to congratulate Eamonn, and posted a clip which read: "Nobody deserves it more. Eamonn, from me and all the other presenters within the industry, you are the king, without question." Eamonn responded: "Touched by what a decent lad @StephenMulhern is. Very kind and generous words."

The Northern Irish presenter has had a hugely successful career which has spanned nearly four decades, with shows including GMTV, Sky News' Sunrise and This Morning under his belt. He began his career aged just 19 in Belfast, and was youngest anchor of a TV news programme when he presented Good Evening Ulster at the age of 21. He now presents This Morning with Ruth, who he married in 2010. Ruth recently read out a sweet message she sent to Eamonn during Loose Women, which read: ""My darling, we are all so busy I worry I don't take the time to tell you how much I love you. Well, I love you more than you will ever know. You make my life complete and give me the love and support to do everything I do."

