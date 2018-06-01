Vogue Williams and her growing baby bump enjoy day out with Kate Middleton's brother James The pregnant model was also joined by her fiancé Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams showed off her gorgeous pregnancy glow as she enjoyed a day out at the Epsom races with her fiancé Spencer Matthews and the Duchess of Cambridge's brother, James Middleton. The model, who is expecting her first child with Spencer, looked ultra-glamorous for Ladies' Day, dressing her baby bump in a bright fuchsia maxi gown and accessorising with a metallic clutch. She topped off her look with a dramatic gold headpiece that crowned her head.

"I do love my outfit today!" Vogue wrote on Instagram, before revealing: "@paulcostelloeofficial designed this beautiful dress to accommodate the new bump!!! @lkmillinery designed my headpiece. All the fun @epsomdownsracecourse today..."

Vogue showed off her baby bump alongside James Middleton and Spencer Matthews

The 32-year-old beauty was joined by Spencer, 28, and James, 31, who both looked dapper in suits. Vogue and Spencer are good friends with entrepreneur James; Spencer's brother James Matthews is married to Pippa Middleton. The family are experiencing a bit of a baby boom; not only is Vogue pregnant with Spencer's child, but Pippa is also expecting her first child with husband James.

MORE: Did Vogue and Spencer already get married?

Go behind-the-scenes with Vogue and Spencer:

Loading the player...

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead, who is celebrating her daughter India's first birthday this month, also made a stylish appearance. The mum-of-one wore a pretty floral frock that featured a waterfall skirt and dainty straps. Binky had the chance to catch up with Spencer, who also used to star on the Chelsea reality TV show. In Binky's Instagram story, Spencer was heard saying: "I just said, I just placed some moderately, reasonable bets at the races because that's the kind of guy I am – careful and knowledgeable." Another post showed Binky celebrating as her horse won.

MORE: Vogue reveals Spencer is already putting unborn son's name down for Eton

Other high-profile attendees at the Epsom races included Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. The TV stars posed for a selfie, which Charlotte uploaded on Instagram and captioned: "Great to see @susannareid100 at @epsomdownsracecourse for Ladies Day – chatting to her shortly on @itv for @itvracing!"