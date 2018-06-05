Reese Witherspoon leads celebrity tributes to Kate Spade following her death The fashion designer died at the age of 55

Following the shock news of Kate Spade's death on Tuesday, celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late designer, who was just 55 at the time of her passing. Reese Witherspoon, who has often been spotted stepping out in Kate Spade pieces, wrote on Twitter: "My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family. What a wonderful, talented woman who will be dearly missed." Hilary Clinton's daughter Chelsea added: "My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart."

Reese Witherspoon was among the celebrities to pay tribute to Kate Spade

American actress Lucy Hale, also a fan of the late designer, touchingly wrote: "Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with circumstances. I hope she has found peace." Lena Duhham wrote: "She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful." Bette Midler added: "Kate Spade whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned."

Bette Midler also paid her respects to the fashion designer

Kate's death was first revealed by US website TMZ. The fashion designer reportedly took her own life and was found at her home in Park Avenue, New York on Tuesday morning. Kate was best known for co-founding Kate Spade Handbags in the nineties and for designing block colour, feminine bags. The brand is loved by celebrities and royals alike, including Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba and Taylor Swift, who have all been spotted carrying the designer items.

Kate died aged just 55

The Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa Middleton have also both been seen wearing Kate Spade dresses. The designer leaves behind her husband Andy Spade and their teenage daughter Frances Beatrix. After taking time off to raise her young child in 2007, Kate returned to work in 2016, launching her new brand – Frances Valentine – which had been named after her daughter.