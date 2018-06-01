Dale Winton's cause of death has been revealed by close friend Gloria Hunniford Gloria Hunniford said that Dale Winton sadly passed away after mentioning he wasn't feeling well

Gloria Hunniford has opened up about Dale Winton's death, and said she was "upset" to hear that there was speculation that he had taken his own life. Speaking on Loose Women, the television and radio presenter said: "It's really upset me in the intervening times, so many people say to me, 'It's so sad that he killed himself'. He never would have done that. What actually happened, he had his assistant in the house and she said they had a coffee and a chat and he said to her he's not feeling great."

Dale passed away in April

She continued: "He went upstairs to have a bath or a shower, she thought it was quiet, she went upstairs in half an hour's time and sadly found him dead in bed. Dale had a lot of things going wrong, he had pain with arthritis, he had a heart complaint, he had a chest infection, and we all know how the winter affected that. He had asthma as well. The coroner's report will come out in two weeks' time."

She also opened up about his funeral, saying: "He was such a loved man, it was a celebration of his life, he had a great send off. Dale himself above all people would have loved it. It was a humanist service. David Williams read a song as a poem." Dale sadly passed away at the age of 62 back in April, with his agent releasing a statement, which read: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today. While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

