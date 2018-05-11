Sons of Anarchy star breaks silence following teenage son's devastating suicide David Labrava shared an album of photos of his teenage son

David Labrava announced the horrific news that his son, Tycho, took his own life on Saturday 5 May. He was 16-years-old. Posting an album of photos of the teenager, the Sons of Anarchy actor wrote: "Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldn't see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken."

The 55-year-old included a GoFundMe link with all proceedings going to depression and bipolar charities, which he revealed was Tycho's last wish. The description on the page reads: "On May 5th, 2018 Tycho Spelis Chiusano decided to end his life. He was 16 years old. He quietly suffered from depression for years and didn't know how to ask for help. An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him!"

It continued: "Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumours and learn to communicate with each other. Tycho's last wish was 'give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization' so, that's exactly where it's going! Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honour our friends because we never know what's hiding behind someone's smile. 100% of your donations will join Tycho's and go to a depression and bipolar organisation."