Avicii's family breaks silence days after DJ's death

Avicii's family have broken their silence following the tragic death of the world-famous DJ at the age of 28. The Swedish-born star, real name Tim Bergling, passed away in Muscat, Oman on Friday. His cause of death is as-of-yet unknown, but the musician quit touring in 2016 after struggling with health problems including pancreatitis. A full statement from his family read: "Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honour Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way."

Avicii passed away aged 28

Avicii's publicist announced the sad news of his death, saying: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given." Avicii's ex-girlfriend of two years, Emily Goldberg, shared an album of photos of herself with the late DJ, writing: "'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real."

Rita Ora was among those to pay tribute to the star following the sad news, writing: "I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken."

