BBC star Alex Beckett dies suddenly at 36 The Welsh actor appeared in W1A and Twenty Twelve

Alex Beckett, star of W1A and Twenty Twelve, has passed away at the age of 36. The Welsh actor was best known for his role as Barney Lumsden in the hit BBC series. He was last pictured on 5 April, when he attended the press night afterparty for The Way Of The World – the play in which he was starring. Confirming the sad news, Alex's acting agent Gavin Denton-Jones said in a statement: "We're deeply saddened by the loss of Alex – a wonderful man and a hugely talented actor. Our thoughts are with his family and we kindly ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Tributes have started to pour in for the Carmarthenshire-born star, with Jessica Hynes tweeting: "Alex Beckett was a wonderful, clever, kind, brilliant person – so glad to have known him, so sad he is gone." Fellow W1A co-star Rufus Jones added: "Just hearing this awful news about Alex Beckett. He was such a warm-hearted and funny, funny guy. W1A felt like a big family and he was a face you couldn't wait to see. My thoughts with his family."

Members of London's theatre scene have also honoured the star, who had extensive experience on the stage. Josie Rourke and Kate Pakenham from the Donmar Warehouse in Covent Garden – where The Way Of The World is being staged – said: "We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of our dear friend and brilliant actor Alex Beckett, a much-loved member of The Way of the World company. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this incredibly sad time.

"Everyone at the Donmar and The Way of the World company are completely devastated by this terribly sad news. We have taken the decision to cancel the remaining performances this week, as a mark of respect to Alex, and to give some time to the company, who all loved Alex as a fellow actor, and a friend."