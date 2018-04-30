Twin Peaks star Pamela Gidley passes away aged 52 Pamela Gidley was best known for her role in the 1992 prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Pamela Gidley, who was best known for her role in Twin Peaks, has sadly passed away at the age of 52. Her obituary confirmed that the star passed away "peacefully" in her home on 16 April. She is survived by her two brothers, Glenn and Daniel, and four nieces and nephews, Alexis, Eric, Keegan and Adam. Her family also requested that people donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital rather than send flowers.

Pamela has passed away aged 52

Avengers star Josh Brolin was among those to pay tribute to the actress. Posting a photo of her on Instagram, he wrote: "My co-star in Thrashin and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime. Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was. I remember being in bed (I was 17) and hearing the radio come on saying that the Challenger had just exploded. These milestones in your life: amazing people to grace us with their spirit, their presence. She will have forever affected mine. Thank you for the gift of you, Pam. Rest in Peace beautiful girl." Actor Jonathan Lipnicki added: "Just found out that Pamela Gidley who played my mum in The Little Vampire passed away. She was lovely and I'm gutted. Love to her family."

Pamela studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York, and was also known for her roles in Angel Street and Skin. Speaking about the role that made her name in Twin Peaks, Pamela previously said: "[David Lynch] offered me that role, and…there was a conflict of interest. David wanted me so much for the character that he guaranteed the other film that he would pay all flights and all insurance [should anything happen to her while travelling]. I was literally going from the Bahamas to Seattle, from Seattle to the Bahamas, almost every other 10 days. That to me was like, 'Wow, you want me that bad?' […] I can't imagine anyone wanted me that bad."