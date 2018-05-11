Police confirm Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison has been found dead Scott Hutchison's friends and family have been appealing for information on his whereabouts

Police have confirmed that Scott Hutchison, the lead singer of Frightened Rabbit, has died aged 36. Scott first went missing on Wednesday, after he was last spotted leaving a hotel at 1am. His brother and fellow bandmate Grant took to the band's Instagram to appeal for information, writing: "Has anyone seen my brother/bandmate/best friend? He's in a very fragile state and has been missing since last night and we’re all incredibly worried. He was in a hotel in South Queensferry and hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1am. Please repost and share and get in touch with me @grabbit if you have any info. His phone is with the police. If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you are safe please? We love you very much. Grant."

Scott has passed away aged 36

A body found on Thursday evening has now been confirmed as the missing singer, and his family are said to be "devastated" by his death. Scott had struggled with mental health difficulties, and previously spoke about them, telling Noisey in early May that his mood was: "Middling. On a day-to-day basis, I'm a solid six out of 10. I don't know how often I can hope for much more than that. I'm drawn to negatives in life, and I dwell on them, and they consume me." Back in 2016, he said: "I've always seen that kind of emotional turmoil as an illness. It's one that lasts for quite a long time and can't be fixed. You know, you describe it as a 'hurt' – why would you describe it as that if it weren't actually painful? It's not just mental torment."

READ: Sculptures of men standing on edge of This Morning studio to raise awareness of male suicide

Frightened Rabbit band members Billy Kennedy, Grant and Scott

The day before his disappearance, Scott tweeted: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones. I'm away now. Thanks." Friends and fans of the singer have reached out to pay tribute, with Edith Bowman writing: "Can't really believe I'm reading this. Saddest awakening ever. Love and best wishes to all the Hutchison and Frabbit family." Charlie Simpson added: "So sad to hear about Scott Hutchinson from @FRabbits. He was an incredible talent. He had such an amazing way with words. Thoughts are with his friends and family at this time. I hope he has found peace."