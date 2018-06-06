TOWIE star reveals how she mended her broken heart following best friend's tragic death Danielle's friend Sammy passed away following a battle with cancer

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong has celebrated her late best friend's life. Taking to her Instagram page this week, the 30-year-old shared pictures from the funeral for Sammy, her dear friend of 20 years. "Yesterday We Said Goodbye To Our Princess," the TV star wrote in the caption. "I hope we done you proud Sammy and every little detail you had planned for this day went exactly how you wanted it to go." She added: "We had tears, cries, laughs and dancing just like you said you wanted it to be like. I think it's clear to see how loved you were by the amount of people that showed up to pay their respects to our true Essex princess."

Danielle Armstrong's friend Sammy passed away last month

Sammy passed away, aged 30, following a battle with breast cancer last month. Danielle, who left TOWIE in 2016, went on to describe the heartache over the loss. "Now it's the hard part where we will try and live in a world without you and live with this hole in our hearts," she continued. "I just say to myself I will see you again one day and we can have so much to catch up on like we always loved our hourly evening catch ups. Just the next one we have can last forever. I promise I'll look after your mum dad brother and Jack always."

The TOWIE star praised her boyfriend Dan Spiller for his support

A short while later, Danielle credited her boyfriend, footballer Dan Spiller for his ongoing support after a difficult few weeks. "I also want to say a huge thank you to my boyfriend @spillsy17 for being my absolute rock these last few months," she said. "We danced right until the end and I’ll cherish that night forever." Last month, the reality star paid a touching tribute to her friend. "Last Night We Lost A Princess But Heaven Gained An Angel," she wrote. "We have been friends for over 20 Years and I can't even find the words to describe how I'm feeling apart from the fact I'm so blessed an honoured to call you my best friend."

