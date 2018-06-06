Emma Bunton announces exciting news: 'I think it's the right time for us' Fabulous news for Spice Girls fans!

Emma Bunton has confirmed new plans for Spice Girls. Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, the 42-year-old - aka Baby Spice - explained how the rumours of an animated movie of the band are true. "It's something we are talking about," she shared when asked about the film. "The opportunities we get given, it's amazing. There is so much excitement, it's just about making sure it's the right thing." When quizzed if fashion designer Victoria Beckham would be part of the plans, she added: "I'm sure she will be involved in some way. I think it's the right time for us… we want to lighten everything."

Elaborating further, Emma revealed: "I am back in the studio. I'm saying this for the first time. I am in the studio having fun with music, on my own." The comments comes four months after the five girls - Emma, Victoria, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner - came together in one room. The pop stars thrilled fans when they finally announced a reunion. "There is definitely something in the pipelines," continued Emma. "Holly knows all of this as we go out for drinks. We want it to be the right thing. A tour, I'm not sure but a few shows would be great."

Emma, who shares two children with long-term partner Jade Jones, revealed that her seven-year-old son Tate could follow in her footsteps in the recording world. "It was a treat for him for his birthday, he got to go into a recording studio," she said. "He wanted to do this particular song, he learnt the words. He really focused on it." The pop star added: "He's only seven. He's got actually a lovely tone. I'm a very proud mummy. We haven't kind of done the singing lessons or all that kind of thing. It's very natural, and we love music at home. He loves it. He gets a bit shy in front of other people."

