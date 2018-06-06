Michael McIntyre breaks silence following mugging attack The comedian was targeted by two men while he was in his car with his young son

Michael McIntyre has spoken out following his shock attack on Monday. The 42-year-old comedian had been mugged in his Range Rover while on the school run, and his young son had been present at the time. Michael – whose Rolex watch was stolen during the incident – appeared in good spirits as he spoke outside his home on Wednesday, telling the MailOnline: "I'm not sure if I'm going to get there on time, but I'm going to get a new watch later." He added: "We're carrying on, but I could do with not driving this cat at the minute. Anyway, it's all fixed." Michael confirmed that he will be performing on Thursday night in Dublin as part of his 104-date Big World Tour.

On Tuesday, Michal's publicist had said that he was "fine" following the incident. Photos from the scene showed him speaking to the police and comforting his son with a hug. His publicist also told The Sun: "Michael was involved in an incident involving armed robbers. He is absolutely fine and helping police with their inquiries." A witness to the attack told newspaper: "I was driving along the road when I saw two men dressed head to toe in black. One man was on the bike and the other was either attacking or fighting Michael McIntyre. There was shouting too. The driver's window of his Range Rover was completely smashed. The second guy jumped on the back of the motorbike and they got away."

Michael McIntyre spoke out about his mugging with great humour

The Metropolitan Police released a statement which read: "The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property." Michael is notoriously private about his family life, although he often talks about them in his comedy sketches. He shares sons Lucas and Oscar with wife Kitty, whose father is the late actor Simon Ward, and sister actress Sophie Ward.

