Beyoncé and Jay-Z reveal they have renewed their vows

Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their joint tour, On the Run II, in Cardiff on Wednesday, and fans were quick to share everything about the concert, including several personal videos in which the pair appear to be renewing their wedding vows with their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter, looking on at the beautiful moment. The footage played while the pair performed Young Forever, and showed them both dressed in white at a wedding ceremony.

The couple shared a video of their second wedding

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "Beyoncé and Jay really know how to keep it private when they want to. They renewed their vows and no one knew. Love is beautiful." Another joked: "I spent $400 to watch Beyonce renew her vows?" During the clip, Jay-Z gave his eldest daughter, who was dressed in a white with a matching flower crown, a sweet kiss, while the twins were held by onlookers, with little Rumi also sporting adorable flowers in her hair. The clip also showed the Crazy in Love singer during her pregnancy and after just giving birth to the twins, and showed little Blue Ivy kissing her mum's tummy.

The pair share three children

The couple welcomed their twins back in June 2017, and Beyonce's mum Tina Knowles opened up about Blue's skills as a big sister, telling Entertainment Tonight: "[Blue Ivy] is very proud and excited. She's a good big sister and cares for them a lot. We're very excited. It's a wonderful experience." She also told HollywoodLife.com: "Blue Ivy is doing well. She's a big sister, and she's willing to step in and do whatever she can to help out her little siblings. She's playing with them and looking out for them while they sleep. She'll even warm a few bottles from time to time."

