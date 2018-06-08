Sons of Anarchy Alan O'Neill dies aged 47 Alan was best known for his role as Hugh on Sons of Anarchy

Actor Alan O'Neill has sadly passed away aged 47. His manager confirmed the sad news that the star died on Wednesday night, and was discovered by his girlfriend in the hallway of their home in Los Angeles. TMZ have reported that the Irish-born star, who was best known for his role in the hit drama Sons of Anarchy, suffered a chronic heart problems. His death is not being treated as suspicious. His agent said: "I'll personally miss knowing Alan isn't sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin, Alan was only ever a phone call away."

Fans, friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to Alan, with Stephen O'Halloran tweeting: "Devestated to hear that my pal and former @RTEFairCity and @SonsofAnarchy actor Alan O Neill has passed away at 47. This was photo was his last visit home a few months back. RIP Alan, sleep tight." Kevin J Ryan added: "Deeply saddened to hear of the unexpected, sudden loss of fellow actor and true gent that is the one and only Alan O'Neill. Alan lived life to the fullest and every time we met he would have me in stitches laughing. We chased the LA life of an actor." His manager, Greg Meyer, told The Independent: "He was a great guy who was very funny and engaging as well as a very talented actor. He was also an expert equestrian horse trainer."

Alan's first acting role was in the 1997 TV film Ballyseedy, before we went on to star in the miniseries Rebel Heart, and films including Strangers in the Night and Shadow Dancer. He found fame playing Hugh in Sons of Anarchy, a former member of the 'True IRA' who was ex-communicated due to selling guns without permission. He had a recurring role in the show's sixth and seventh seasons.