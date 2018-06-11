Danny Dyer breaks silence over daughter in Love Island Danny Dyer has spoken about his daughter Dani being in Love Island

Danny Dyer has broken his silence over his daughter, Dani, entering Love Island by hinting that his second daughter, Sunnie, could be following in her big sister's footsteps one day! Poking fun at the reality show, Danny shared a photo of himself with his youngest daughter, 11-year-old Sunnie, and wrote: "Me and the Wife have come to accept the fact that we was put on the planet to reproduce Love Islanders. [Explicit] ...Oh well...Embrace it...Good luck in 2028 Sunnie." He then hashtagged 'Team Dani'.

Dani has become a fan favourite since appearing on the reality TV show, and her mum Jo Mas opened up about Danny's reaction to their daughter's time on the show so far. She told the Mirror: "Danny wasn't happy at first when she was going into the show but at the moment he thinks Dani has done well with her behaviour. He got a bit choked up when she was sad about finding out Jack was a [explicit]. That's his daughter and they have a very close bond."

Danny's followers were quick to praise his daughter, with one writing: "I'm from custom house but now live in Essex it's lovely to hear and see a girl with the same morals as I was bought up with on the telly! She's lovely she is, I really like her," while another added: "Got to say that your daughter Dani is an absolute diamond." Speaking about her dad's reaction to letting her on the show, Dani told The Sun: "He is so laid back in everything I do. He said, 'Whatever you want to do, go do it.' And I'm like, 'Ah thanks, dad.'" Fans of the show have also taken to joking about Danny's reactions to incidents taking place on the show, with one writing: "Can you imagine Danny Dyer walking into the villa on the parents' episode, that would make my life #loveisland."

