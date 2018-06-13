Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri – and it's very sweet The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Suri Cruise had a spring in her step on Tuesday evening! The 12-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was captured on camera by her mum while in New York with a friend, holding hands as they raced down the road while jumping for joy. In the video, both girls were dressed in pretty floral sundresses and looked like they were having the time of their lives! After she shared the footage on Instagram, Katie's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "that is the feeling from childhood we all want our kids to have…love it," while another said: "Why do we stop skipping as adults?" A third added: "Exactly what a childhood night should look like."

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri jumped for joy while out in New York

In April, Suri turned 12, and celebrated with plenty of cake, balloons and a glitzy birthday crown. While she primarily keeps Suri out of the spotlight, Katie – who has primary custody of her daughter - occasionally shared snippets of their family life online. There is no doubt that being a mum to her daughter is her number one priority, and the Dawson's Creek actress opened up to Modern Luxury about Suri, explaining: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable."

MORE: Katie Holmes reveals where she buys Suri's clothes from

💕🌞🎀🙏 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 12, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

MORE: Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri make the cutest duo!

The 39-year-old added: "I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.'' She also previously told Town and Country magazine: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be… My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."