﻿
graham-norton-oceans-eight

Find out Helena Bonham Carter's unique way of finding friends during Ocean's 8 filming

Do you believe in astrology?

Emmy Griffiths

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about getting ready for Ocean's 8 while chatting on the Graham Norton Show, and revealed that she prepared for the role by secretly researching her new A-lister co-stars! The Sweeney Todd star explained: "I did some astrology. I found out everyone's birthday and I knew who I would get on with. I didn't decide anything about anyone beforehand, but I just wanted to know what I was going into. It can be very useful."

graham-norton-oceans-eight

Helena opened up about making friends with the Ocean's 8cast

Sandra Bullock also spoke about the all-star cast's bond, which includes Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Cate Blanchett, explaining: "We were expected not to get on. My publicist got an email from a tabloid saying they had heard I wasn't getting on with everyone else on set and I really took it personally until I found out each one of us had got the exact same email. Everyone wanted us to be pulling each other's hair out, but it's just not true." Helena agreed, adding: "They wanted the cliché of a group of women not getting on, but we didn't live up to it." Helena is having a busy year, as she will shortly begin filming The Crown as Princess Margaret for season three, taking over the role from Vanessa Kirby.

Loading the player...

READ: Helena Bonham Carter reveals she and Princess Margaret are surprisingly similar: find out why

Speaking about the part, she said: "I've got two weeks to prepare so I've got to find her character soon." She added that the royal accent might be a little tricky, joking: "I'm posh, but not that posh!" Speaking about taking over from Vanessa, who won a BAFTA for her portrayal of Margaret, Helena said: "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter (than Vanessa)."

READ: Helena Bonham Carter reveals fears of playing the late Princess Margaret in The Crown

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment