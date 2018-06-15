Find out Helena Bonham Carter's unique way of finding friends during Ocean's 8 filming Do you believe in astrology?

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about getting ready for Ocean's 8 while chatting on the Graham Norton Show, and revealed that she prepared for the role by secretly researching her new A-lister co-stars! The Sweeney Todd star explained: "I did some astrology. I found out everyone's birthday and I knew who I would get on with. I didn't decide anything about anyone beforehand, but I just wanted to know what I was going into. It can be very useful."

Helena opened up about making friends with the Ocean's 8cast

Sandra Bullock also spoke about the all-star cast's bond, which includes Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Cate Blanchett, explaining: "We were expected not to get on. My publicist got an email from a tabloid saying they had heard I wasn't getting on with everyone else on set and I really took it personally until I found out each one of us had got the exact same email. Everyone wanted us to be pulling each other's hair out, but it's just not true." Helena agreed, adding: "They wanted the cliché of a group of women not getting on, but we didn't live up to it." Helena is having a busy year, as she will shortly begin filming The Crown as Princess Margaret for season three, taking over the role from Vanessa Kirby.

Loading the player...

READ: Helena Bonham Carter reveals she and Princess Margaret are surprisingly similar: find out why

Speaking about the part, she said: "I've got two weeks to prepare so I've got to find her character soon." She added that the royal accent might be a little tricky, joking: "I'm posh, but not that posh!" Speaking about taking over from Vanessa, who won a BAFTA for her portrayal of Margaret, Helena said: "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter (than Vanessa)."

READ: Helena Bonham Carter reveals fears of playing the late Princess Margaret in The Crown