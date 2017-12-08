Find out which actress Matt Smith would like to see play Meghan Markle on The Crown Matt Smith knows exactly who he'd like to see play Meghan Markle!

Matt Smith and Claire Foy opened up about their thoughts on Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle, and Matt revealed who he would like to see Meghan in the future series of the hit Netflix show, The Crown. Chatting on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about who should be cast, Claire said: "The thing is, they're so young aren't they, so it's not going to be for another five years so we'll have to choose someone who is 11 or 12!"

READ: The Crown star Matt Smith admits he feels 'sorry' for newly-engaged Meghan Markle

The former Doctor Who star, who plays Prince Philip in the show, had someone else in mind and tried to work out her name, saying: "Who's the singer? Who goes out with Justin Timberlake – no not Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber! Young!" Confirming that he meant Selena Gomez, Claire said: "You love Selena Gomez," to which he replied: "She is playing Meghan Markle!"

Matt wants to see Selena play Meghan

Speaking about the royal engagement, Claire added: "We love that they're getting married. She's an actress so that's great." Matt then joked: "Well she's not anymore, her life's over!" Matt has previously mentioned that he feels "sorry" for the Suits actress, telling Vanity Fair: "It's such a huge transition in her life, and it's such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she's marrying the prince of Britain – how exciting for her."

READ: The Crown series 2: New trailer sees the Queen and Prince Philip face marital trouble

Loading the player...

Claire added: "You realise the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they've had to evolve. And they really have. This would not have been conceivable, this would not have happened 50 years ago. And I think that's why the monarchy will survive, and thrive, because it's willing to change and listen to the people and realise that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary."