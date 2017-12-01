selena-gomez-speech

Selena Gomez in tears during touching acceptance speech

Selena Gomez thanked her friend, Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her earlier this year

by Emmy Griffiths

Selena Gomez broke down in tears during her acceptance speech at the Billboard Women in Music 2017, where she was awarded the Woman of the Year award. The star, who received a kidney donation from her best friend, Francia Raisa, earlier this year, said: "Thank you guys so much. To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life."

Selena cried as she thanked her friend

Breaking down in tears, the singer apologised before continuing with her speech, saying: "I feel incredibly lucky. Honestly, I couldn't be more grateful for the position I've been given in my career. I want people to know I respect the platform that I have so deeply. Specifically this year, I would like to thank my amazing team and my family because they stuck with me through some really hard times. I got to do a lot this year, even though I had a couple of other things to do."

selena-gomez-francia-raisa

Francia donated a kidney to Selena

Francia, who was Selena's date to the evening, spoke about the kidney transplant, explaining: "It was so positive for our friendship. It got us closer but I also learned so much about myself. It was a very humbling experience. I was 28 years old at the time and I [needed] help to take a shower. I've learned so much from Selena growing up in our friendship." Selena's fans were quick to praise her emotional speech, with one writing: "Selena crying during her speech and saying Francia deserved it because she saved her life? Um yeah I am bawling my eyes out," while another person added: "Francia and Selena [are] warriors, who only deserve the best, and who are always strong!"

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

 Selena revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant back in September. Sharing a photo of herself and Francia in hospital, she wrote: "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

