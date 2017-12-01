Selena Gomez in tears during touching acceptance speech Selena Gomez thanked her friend, Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her earlier this year

Selena Gomez broke down in tears during her acceptance speech at the Billboard Women in Music 2017, where she was awarded the Woman of the Year award. The star, who received a kidney donation from her best friend, Francia Raisa, earlier this year, said: "Thank you guys so much. To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life."

READ: Selena Gomez on split with The Weeknd and how she reunited with Justin Bieber

Selena cried as she thanked her friend

Breaking down in tears, the singer apologised before continuing with her speech, saying: "I feel incredibly lucky. Honestly, I couldn't be more grateful for the position I've been given in my career. I want people to know I respect the platform that I have so deeply. Specifically this year, I would like to thank my amazing team and my family because they stuck with me through some really hard times. I got to do a lot this year, even though I had a couple of other things to do."

Francia donated a kidney to Selena

Francia, who was Selena's date to the evening, spoke about the kidney transplant, explaining: "It was so positive for our friendship. It got us closer but I also learned so much about myself. It was a very humbling experience. I was 28 years old at the time and I [needed] help to take a shower. I've learned so much from Selena growing up in our friendship." Selena's fans were quick to praise her emotional speech, with one writing: "Selena crying during her speech and saying Francia deserved it because she saved her life? Um yeah I am bawling my eyes out," while another person added: "Francia and Selena [are] warriors, who only deserve the best, and who are always strong!"

READ: Selena Gomez on her kidney transplant: 'It was really kind of life or death'

Selena revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant back in September. Sharing a photo of herself and Francia in hospital, she wrote: "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."