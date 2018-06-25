Stacey Solomon says she 'can't believe her luck' after having the best Monday ever The Loose Women panellist has had a wonderful start to the week

Stacey Solomon certainly didn’t get that Monday feeling when she woke up to the start of a brand new week. Instead, the Loose Women panellist found herself on the idyllic Greek island of Santorini. Stacey revealed that she couldn’t believe how lucky she was to be in Greece, even more so as it was to do with work! The former X Factor finalist shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing a white kaftan while standing in front of a backdrop of white villas and swimming pools, captioning the picture: "Can not believe my luck right now!!!! Living my best life. Had the most amazing day filming for @loosewomen in front of the most incredible views I've ever seen. Feeling so lucky! Happy Monday everyone."

Fans were happy that Stacey was having such an amazing time, and were quick to tell her so in the comments section. One wrote: "Amazing, you are very much loved and admired," while another said: "Fabulous island, enjoy every minute." A third added: "Good luck to you girl." It wasn’t long ago that Stacey was soaking up the sun on another trip with her Loose Women friends. The mum-of-two enjoyed a weekend away to Ibiza with Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Saira Khan and Andrea McLean, and it looked like they all had a wonderful time. Photos from the trip included them relaxing on the beach and eating delicious looking meals at the resort they were staying at.

An advocate for body positivity, Stacey took the opportunity during her holiday to promote confidence and self-esteem among her followers, sharing a picture of herself, Nadia and Kaye on the beach in their bikinis, and writing besides it: "No filter needed... This pic takes me back to the incredible @loosewomen #BodyStories. Enjoy your summer and celebrate how wonderful you are inside and out... Every Body Is Beautiful..."

