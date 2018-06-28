Gary Oldman's mum dies aged 98, actor pays emotional tribute The Darkest Hour actor had dedicated his Oscar win to his mum three months before she died

Gary Oldman's mum Kathleen has died aged 98, it was announced on Thursday. Kathleen, who was also mum to EastEnders actress Laila Morse - real name Maureen Bass, was described by her son as a "woman of great talent and mirth" in an emotional tribute posted on Gary's joint Instagram account with his wife Gisele Schmidt. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kay Oldman, Mother of Gary Oldman, Jacqueline Wyles, and Maureen Lesley Bass," it read. "Kay was a woman of great talent and mirth, keeping her loved ones smiling with her quick wit and ready repartee until the end. For her family and friends she was a source of warmth, inspiration, amusement, support and she will be deeply missed."

Gary Oldman's mum Kathleen has passed away at the age of 98

MORE: Gary Oldman shares sweet message for his mum as he accepts Best Actor award at the Oscars

The post continued: "We were very fortunate to have her in our lives and were given time to say goodbye. The past few days have been heartbreaking but also filled with love, laughter, and celebration of a life fully lived. We mourn and grieve but loved ones never leave us as long as we keep their memories with us. Kay touched so many of us, so she goes on in our thoughts and in our hearts! The family requests privacy in their time of mourning and we thank you for the outpouring of love on her and our behalf." Accompanying the tribute were two black-and-white photos of Katheen, one as a young woman and one taken more recently.

The actor shared a beautiful photo of his mum as a young woman in his tribute

Kathleen – who was affectionately known as Kay – often featured on her son's social media posts, including a lovely photo of the pair taken in May where they celebrated Mother's Day in the USA. "Happy Mother's Day: Dinner with the family," Gary captioned the photo. Most recently at the beginning of June, Gary had posted a black-and-white picture of his mum which he had taken himself, showing her sitting in the kitchen looking full of thought.

MORE: Gary Oldman reveals how he proposed to his wife - and you will be surprised

Gary had thanked his mum in his Oscar speech in March

In March, Gary had given a special mention to his mum when he accepted his Best Actor accolade at the 2018 Oscars for his role in The Darkest Hour. "I would like to thank my mother who is older than the Oscar – she is 99 years young next birthday and she is watching the ceremony from the comfort of her sofa," Gary said as he accepted his award. "I want to say thank you my mother for your love and support, and get the kettle on. I’m bringing Oscar home."