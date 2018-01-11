Gary Oldman reveals how he proposed to new wife - and you'll be surprised! The actor plays former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour

He's currently riding high on the success of his portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in new World War II movie, The Darkest Hour. And during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, actor Gary Oldman let slip that he popped the question to new wife Gisele Schmidt whilst dressed as the late politician. "There was a break in the filming, and we had talked about it and I just felt the urge," the Harry Potter star shared. "We were down in the war rooms, and I took her into the back room. And as Winston Churchill, I said 'Will you marry me?'"

Gary Oldman popped the question to his new wife whilst as Winston Churchill

Just moments after Gisele accepted the proposal, Gar was forced to cut the sweet moment short as he called back on set. Chat show host Jimmy teased: "So you did not get the chance to consummate as Winston Churchill?" To which, Gary replied: "It's funny you should say that because my wife has often said she went to bed with Winston Churchill but woke up with Gary Oldman." The 59-year-old's appearance came three days after he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role as Winston Churchill, tipping him for Oscar glory.

Gary plays former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour

Gary tied the knot with Gisele in September, two years after he ended his seven-year-marriage with fourth wife Alexandra Edenborough. He was first married in 1987 to British actress Lesley Manville, but they split in 1989, not long after the arrival of their son, Alfie. Gary then exchanged vows with Uma Thurman in 1990 before they parted ways two years later. Following a long-term relationship with Italian actress Isabella Rossellini, Gary married Donya Fiorentino in 1997. The couple, who went their separate ways in 2001, had two sons - Gulliver and Charlie - whom he was later granted sole custody of.