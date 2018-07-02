Love Island viewers complain to Ofcom over controversial treatment of Dani Dyer She was incredibly upset on Sunday's show

Viewers of ITV2's Love Island have called for Ofcom to get involved over the treatment of Dani Dyer on Sunday night's edition of the show, which saw the 22-year-old receive a video of boyfriend Jack reacting to his ex-girlfriend Ellie entering sister-villa Casa Amor in a shock twist. While Jack hasn't pursued another romance and has remained strictly faithful to Dani - even sleeping outside to avoid sharing a bed with anyone else - many thought producers of the show led Dani to believe she had been betrayed in the short clip. Ofcom have confirmed to HELLO! that they have had 650 complaints from the episode, with a spokesperson saying: "We are considering these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate."

Dani was very upset when she saw the video of Jack and his ex-girlfriend

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express they found it difficult to watch Dani's reaction, as the barmaid burst into uncontrollable tears. Others felt it was incredibly unfair to send her something so out-of-context, with some even calling the move "cruel".

"Hate how upset Dani is over Jack being with his ex when in reality the guy has stayed away from every girl and has admitted that he loves her. Why twist the video," one viewer wrote, while another said: "Actually HATE the Love Island producers, purposely making the Casa Amor story to look like Jack was interested in his ex to play with Dani’s emotions. Horrible to watch."

Another admitted she had reported the episode to Ofcom, saying, "I've reported it. I'm really shocked. With what happened to Sophie Gradon I would have thought that they'd have more sense than to do that."

Hate how upset Dani is over Jack being with his ex when in reality the guy has stayed away from every girl and has admitted that he loves her😭 why twist the video 😩 #loveisland — Vicky Sutcliffe (@vickynadine) 1 July 2018

So far, Dani's father Danny Dyer has remained silent over the situation, though many viewers have tagged him in comments and shared memes of the actor and his supposed reaction to what happened. His last tweet is an adorable tribute to his eldest daughter, however, admitting that he has really been missing her since she joined the show. "I know she’s doing well....holding her own and all that b******s...but It’s gotta be declared...I proper miss my baby girl now... #firstborn #Dani #loveisland," he wrote.