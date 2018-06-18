Danny Dyer reveals what he really thinks of daughter Dani's Love Island boyfriend Jack So he has been watching…

Danny Dyer's eldest daughter Dani has captured the nation's hearts during her stint on ITV's Love Island, happily coupling up with fellow contestant Jack Fincham. But Dani's famous father is never too far away from the show's loyal viewer's minds - and the actor took Father's Day as the perfect opportunity to reveal what he really thinks about his daughter's new beau. Taking to Instagram with a hilarious sky-diving photograph, he wrote: "On me way to have a couple of cheeky tequilas with some slice of a geezer called Jack. #fathersday #loveisland." Sounds like Jack's got Danny's seal of approval!

Danny posted the tongue-in-cheek photo on Instagram

Sunday's show saw Dani and Jack grow even closer, with Jack sweetly making Dani a romantic breakfast after they spent the night together in the villa's hideaway. Fans have quickly warmed to the couple, with many commenting on Danny's post to pledge their support to the 22-year-old barmaid.

"Love Jack and Dani," one follower wrote, alongside plenty of heart emojis. Another said: "Awwww Dani bless her she’s awesome. You must be dead proud of her mate - Dani and Jack to win baby!"

Earlier this month, the Eastenders star broke his silence over Dani's appearance on the ITV show, with another cheeky Instagram post - hinting that his second daughter, Sunnie, could be following in her big sister's footsteps one day! Poking fun at the reality show, Danny shared a photo of himself with 11-year-old Sunnie, and wrote: "Me and the Wife have come to accept the fact that we was put on the planet to reproduce Love Islanders. Oh well… Embrace it...Good luck in 2028 Sunnie." He then hashtagged 'Team Dani'.

Dani has proved very popular on the show

Danny's wife Jo Mas also recently opened up to The Mirror about her husband's reaction to their daughter's time on the show so far. "Danny wasn't happy at first when she was going into the show but at the moment he thinks Dani has done well with her behaviour," he said. "He got a bit choked up when she was sad about finding out Jack was a t***. That's his daughter and they have a very close bond."

