Caroline Flack has penned a candid open letter to the "men of her thirties" – alluding to her much-publicised relationships with the likes of One Direction star Harry Styles. In the article, published in Cosmopolitan magazine, Caroline muses about her dating life before paying a sweet tribute to fiancé Andrew Brady, who she announced her engagement to in April. She wrote: "I dated friends and I dated younger men and I dated men who were hopelessly inappropriate and it was all… fun."

"Dating as a thirty-something woman felt more powerful than dating in my twenties – and all you guys made me see that," she continued. "By your thirties, you’ve survived heartbreak, you’ve survived long, messy relationships, you’ve survived unrequited love and maddening love that leaves you tired and confused and willing to give it all up. Those are important things to have gone through and survived."

Caroline goes on to talk about her surprise engagement to Andrew, who she had only been dating for two months when she accepted his proposal. The Love Island presenter, 38, surprised her one millions fans by sharing a picture of her and Andrew, 27, together whilst showing off a dazzling diamond ring. "People talk about meeting someone and feeling as though you’ve known them your whole life. That’s what it felt like when I met you… We laugh until we cry. I’ve never had that before – with anyone. Every other relationship I’ve had has only been about love, but with you it’s about friendship, too. It’s what I’ve been looking for," she said in the article.

"My life was complete before you came into it – a man doesn’t complete your life. But I wanted to make room in it for you. I look at you and I think, Yes, Andrew, you’re the one I’ve been waiting for," she concluded.

