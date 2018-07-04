Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at Wimbledon in style Their daughter the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of the tennis tournament

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton arrived in style as they enjoyed day three of Wimbledon – one of their favourite outings of the summer. The couple, who are big fans of tennis, were all smiles as they made their way through the London grounds, headed for the Royal Box on Centre Court. Kate's parents joined Michel Roux Jr, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in the coveted VIP area.

Carole, 63, looked elegant in a white broderie anglaise dress, which fell just above her knee to show off her toned legs. The mother-of-three paired her summery number with a brown handbag, wedges and some oversized shades, while her husband Michael, 69, was dapper in a suit.

The Middletons never fail to attend Wimbledon every year – a pastime they have enjoyed since their children Kate, Pippa and James were youngsters. Kate has previously opened up about how she and her family would watch it religiously and queue up to go into the grounds. She also revealed that her mother's heartthrob is Roger Federer, so it was no surprise to see Carole out on Wednesday supporting the Swiss pro on Centre Court.

Kate's parents are big tennis fans

"I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up," Kate said as she starred in BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon last year. "It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful." Laughing, Kate revealed: "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too."

Carole Middleton looked lovely in a white lace dress

It's hoped that the Duchess will also attend this year, although she is technically on maternity leave until the autumn and has only been making a few low-key, public appearances. Her sister Pippa, who is expecting her first child, will also not miss the chance to cheer on her favourite players. Pippa, a keen tennis player, recently revealed that she has continued to practise the sport in her second trimester.

"I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy," she wrote in her Waitrose Weekend column. She went on to say that she has been "playing regularly, mostly doubles" which requires less side-to-side movement and intensity. "I haven't been giving 100 per cent to every shot, instead just enjoyed releasing energy through rallying, footwork and working on core strength," Pippa admitted.