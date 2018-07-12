Strictly Come Dancing couple put an end to split rumours at Wimbledon – and it's all thanks to Judy Murray! The pair were recently rumoured to have split

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan put on a united front at Wimbledon on Thursday, just weeks after facing rumours that they had split. The couple looked loved-up as they arrived to watch Serena Williams play in the semi-final, with Anthony later revealing that they had Judy Murray to thank for the amazing tickets!

Sharing a photo of himself and Dianne together on Instagram, Anthony wrote: "Great day to be at Wimbledon with this one @diannebuswell for the ladies semi-finals. Huge thanks to Judy Murray for making it possible!"

Anthony Quinlan and Dianne Buswell attended Wimbledon together on Thursday

Meanwhile, Dianne couldn’t resist sharing some photos of herself and Anthony at Centre Court, writing: "A day at Wimbledon with @anthonyquinny. Thanks so much to Judy Murray for organising our tickets!" She later shared another photo with her boyfriend, adding the caption: "Wimbledon post overload! But has to be done! Today was so much fun, witnessed the woman’s semi-finals, drank Pimm’s, ate strawberries and cream… and frozen yoghurt. And it was all done with the best company."

It is likely that professional dancer Dianne struck up a friendship with Judy when she competed on Strictly in 2014 – and what a good contact to have! Dianne and Anthony also have Strictly to thank for their relationship, as they were introduced by 2017 finalist Gemma Atkinson while she was competing on the show late last year.

The couple have been dating since late 2017

While Dianne and Anthony looked happier than ever on Thursday, it was recently claimed that the pair had parted ways due to their long distance relationship – with the flame-haired dancer spending most of her time in London, while Anthony is based in Leeds to film Emmerdale. Although they could well be seeing much more of each other in the near future; there have been rumours that they will be the first real-life celeb-pro couple to appear on Strictly together this autumn.