Why you should buy your Christmas prosecco by 22 December Don't leave it too late, or you might be disappointed!

It's not Christmas without a glass of fizz or two, but if you haven't yet stocked up for the holidays you may want to get in quick - before 23 December, specifically. That's because Sainsbury's are expecting record-breaking sales of prosecco and other sparkling wines two days before Christmas, on a day that they have dubbed 'Sparkling Saturday'.

Experts from the supermarket have predicted sales of some 489,000 bottles of fizz on the 23 December alone, so it's likely that other leading retailers could be in demand for last minute bottles of fizz too. That could easily clear the shelves and leave many customers empty handed if they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their festive drinks, so don't leave it too late!

RELATED: The award-winning drinks available at your local supermarket

Sainsbury's is predicting record-breaking sales of prosecco on 23 December

Prosecco accounts for 65 per cent of all sparkling wine sales at Sainsbury's, while a recent report found that Brits are the biggest fans of the drink in the world. A report from The Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco revealed that out of the 410.9 million bottles of prosecco produced in 2016, one third came straight to the UK - equating to roughly 135,597,000 bottles!

STORY: Why you should never drink your champagne in a plastic glass

If you do manage to stock up in time for Christmas, there is one golden rule you must follow - never drink out of a plastic cup! A recent study has found that plastic and polystyrene can negatively affect the flavour of your fizz. That's not the only mistake that may be affecting the taste of your festive bubbles, as storing it in the fridge for too long can also ruin the flavour. Marie-Christine Osselin, the wine quality manager at Moët & Chandon, said that rather than preserving its fizz, storing your champagne in the fridge could actually be spoiling its taste – and the same applies to bottles of prosecco, cava and sparkling wine.