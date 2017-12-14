David Beckham tucks into £300 meal at triple Michelin-star London restaurant The footballer documented the trip on Instagram Stories

David Beckham enjoyed some fine dining on Tuesday evening as he paid a visit to a Michelin-star sushi restaurant in London. The father-of-four dined at The Araki, located just off Regent Street, which became the fifth restaurant in the UK to win the top accolade of three Michelin stars in the Michelin Guide 2018. The 42-year-old was clearly impressed by his meal, and shared photos of each dish on Instagram Stories, along with an image of the outside of the restaurant, which he simply captioned: "Wow".

The Araki is a Japanese restaurant opened by Mitushiro Araki, which is truly exclusive with only nine seats and two sittings per evening, from 6-8.30pm and from 8.30pm until 11pm. There is also only one set menu, the omakase sushi menu, which costs £300 per person and includes an array of fresh sushi prepared and served by Mr Araki.

David Beckham dined at The Araki on Tuesday

In October, the restaurant was recognised for its incredible cuisine by winning three Michelin stars, so it's not surprising David wanted to pay a visit. Michael Ellis, the international director of the Michelin guides, said: "With its nine-seater counter, The Araki has gone from strength to strength. When Mitsuhiro Araki moved to London from Tokyo in 2014 he set himself the challenge of using largely European fish and his sushi is now simply sublime."

David appears to have a taste for the finer things in life, and has previously showcased his indulgent date nights with wife Victoria – complete with £2,000 worth of wine. The couple enjoyed a wine tasting session together in October, where they enjoyed three bottles of red: the Chateux Margaux Grand Vin 1995, which retails for just over £700, the Chalafleur Pomerol 2006, which can be bought for around £600 and the Chateau Cheval 2012 Premiere Grand Cru Class, which would set the Beckhams back £430. "Date night kisses," Victoria captioned a photo of the first bottle, while David could be seen in the background.

