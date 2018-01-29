Discover the exclusive restaurant loved by the royals and celebrities You're going to want to make a reservation

What do the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Kate Moss and Simon Cowell all have in common? They're all fans of exclusive London restaurant, 34 Mayfair. Located just off Park Lane, this eatery has become a favourite among celebrities and royals alike, with numerous famous faces spotted dining there in the last week alone.

Among them was the Duchess of Cornwall, who joined Lady Jane Spencer-Churchill's birthday celebrations at the restaurant, and the judges and hosts of Britain's Got Talent, including Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Declan Donnelly, who was joined by his wife Ali Astall.

34 Mayfair has become hugely popular with celebrities and royals

Other high profile names known to frequent the restaurant include Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Tamara Ecclestone, and Joe Jonas, who enjoyed a date night there with his fiancée Sophie Turner. Meanwhile, Kate Moss is such a fan she collaborated with the restaurant to develop the 34 Kate Moss Coupe glass, in honour of her 40th birthday in 2014.

So what is it about the restaurant that makes it so popular? The food, for one. Serving an eclectic menu of steak, fish and seasonal game, dishes on offer include surf & turf and Iberico pork chops, with prices ranging from £8.75 for a starter up to £130 for a fillet of Japanese Wagyu beef. There is a diverse wine list on offer too, and customers get a glimpse at their food being prepared through the open kitchen.

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali dined at the restaurant in January

The atmosphere of the restaurant is also part of its charm; with a stylish décor and a private dining room, called The Emin Room, that features artworks from the celebrated artist Tracey Emin.

Although 34 Mayfair is a celebrity haunt, you don't need an A-List budget to dine there. During the week there is currently a winter set menu, which offers three course and a carafe of wine for £27.50, from Monday to Friday between 12-6pm. There is also a diverse brunch menu, with dishes such as waffles and pancakes available for as little as £10.75.