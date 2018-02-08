Calling all Friends fans, a real life Central Perk could be opening! Could we BE any more excited?

Although the chances of a Friends reunion or movie are looking increasingly unlikely, fans of the sitcom may soon be able to catch up over coffee with their own friends in a real-life Central Perk coffee house. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Warner Bros Entertainment has plans to bring the much-loved fictional coffee house to life.

The entertainment company secured a copyright to use the name Central Perk for "coffee shop and café services" in January. According to the trademark request, Warner Bros are planning to use the well-known Central Perk logo for the business, so it will be instantly recognisable to fans of the show. The request described the logo as a "shaded oval flanked by coffee cups with steam rising above them, with the banner bearing the stylised wording CENTRAL and the shaded oval bearing the stylised wording PERK with a coffee bean design on either side of the wording PERK".

A real-life Central Perk could soon be launched

It has been almost 24 years since Friends first aired on screens, but fans around the world are still obsessed with the show and its main characters - Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. A pop-up replica of Central Perk was previously opened in New York to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the sitcom, while fans have been able to visit a recreation of the coffee house as part of FriendsFest, a hugely popular event that has toured the UK over the past couple of years.

Central Perk is one of the most iconic backdrops from the sitcom, with many memorable scenes filmed there. In 2017 one truly dedicated fan re-watched the entire show to see just how many cups of coffee the group drank over ten series, sharing via the Twitter account @kitlovelace that the group drank 1,154 cups between them, with Phoebe the biggest coffee drinker of the group.

Central Perk featured in many memorable Friends scenes

The kooky character, played by Lisa Kudrow, drank 227 coffees on the show, closely followed by Chandler with 212 drinks. The next biggest caffeine addicts were Monica, who drank 198 cups, Joey with 191 cups and Ross, who apparently drank 188 cups of coffee over the 236 episodes. Rachel drank the fewest coffees throughout the show - a total of 138 cups - which may be due to the fact that she was often the one serving drinks in her job as a Central Perk waitress.

