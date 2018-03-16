You're going to want to try Katie Piper's mouth-watering healthy burgers recipe These look delicious!

Who says you can't have the occasional treat while eating healthily? Katie Piper proved that healthy eating doesn't have to be boring by showcasing the nutritious burgers she cooked for her family on Thursday evening, and they looked delicious.

The mum-of-two posted a video on Instagram as she prepared the meal, telling fans: "It's homemade skinny burgers. We've put some garlic, thyme, basil and onion in there, and I'm in charge of the side salads over here. It's going to be a good one, because I'm starving."

Katie Piper showcased her culinary skills on Thursday

Katie later revealed that to make her burgers healthier she uses lean mince, and grills the patties rather than frying, then chooses to serve them without a burger bun. The 34-year-old also traded in an unhealthy side of chips for a salad comprised of cucumber, tomato and spinach. "Nothing better than homemade burgers," one fan commented on the clip, while another asked hopefully: "Do you give burger goody bags to everyone who comes to your tour?"

STORY: Meet the inspirational winners of HELLO!'s inaugural Star Mum awards

It has been a busy week for Katie, after she kicked off her one woman tour, called "What's in my Head", in Andover. "Still on a high, you guys were amazing!" she wrote on Instagram after the event. Katie was also presented with the Celebrity Inspiration Award at HELLO!'s inaugural Star Mums ceremony on 8 March.

The mum-of-two cooked healthy burgers for her family

Speaking about why the event was so special, Katie said: "It's the HELLO! Star Mum awards and also International Women's Day and for me, it's a real representation of what women can do when they support each other, stick together and become louder as one voice, rather than being isolated. There were lots of brilliant women in the room and the best part has been listening to everybody's stories."

MORE: Get more healthy eating inspiration here

Katie also wrote on Instagram that winning the award had made her day. "So thrilled to be thought of amongst so many women that inspire me, a brilliant day hearing other women's stories – celebrating all mums," she wrote.