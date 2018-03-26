You have to see Rochelle and Marvin Humes' incredible birthday feast! The singer turned 29 on Wednesday

Rochelle and Marvin Humes hosted a house party for their joint birthday celebrations at the weekend, and they put on quite a spread for the occasion! The Saturdays star showcased their impressive birthday feast in an Instagram post, revealing they had enlisted Grape & Fig to cater for their friends and family.

A huge table in the couple's kitchen was taken over by a platter of cheeses, crackers and oatcakes, quiche, meat, along with the obligatory grapes and figs. "When @grapeandfig come to your kitchen..." Rochelle captioned a video showcasing the platter in all its glory.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes hosted an incredible feast for their birthday party

Meanwhile, a series of photos shared on the caterers' Instagram page offered a closer glimpse at the food, which was spread out over three tiers and beautifully presented, with vases of flowers in the background. "Happy Birthday to @rochellehumes + @marvinhumes // It was a pleasure to create this grazing table for your joint celebrations at your beautiful home last night," the post read.

Rochelle turned 29 on Wednesday, and Marvin arranged the best surprise for her special day, which included taking her for a spa day at The Dorchester. The former JLS singer also shared a sweet message to his wife on social media, writing: "Even in this photo I’m still questioning how I managed to have you on my arm! I love you and am so proud of you more and more everyday..you deserve all the happiness in the world and I will forever continue to play my part to give you that."

Rochelle gave a glimpse at the spread in an Instagram video

Marvin celebrated his 33rd birthday only three days earlier, with Rochelle paying him a surprise visit at work while he was presenting The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. The star entered the studio with cake, balloons and childhood photos of Marvin to decorate the room with. It's been a busy birthday month in the Humes household, with their daughter Valentina turning one on 10 March.

