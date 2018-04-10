Pink KitKats are coming to the UK and we can’t contain our excitement Time to dash to Tesco...

Brace yourselves – pink KitKats are officially coming to the UK, and they look deelish. The gorgeously girlie bars are already on sale in Japan and Korea, where they're known as Kit Kat Chocolatory Sublime Rub, and are made from special 'Ruby' chocolate. This rosy-hued variety of our favourite sweet treat gets its colour and subtle berry taste from the Ruby cocoa bean, rather than any artificial colouring or flavouring. Nestle has announced they are now launching in Europe and the US, and will be on sale in the UK this month.

The bars get their hue from ruby cocoa beans

Ruby chocolate was first introduced as Nestle's fourth variety (after milk, white and dark) by Switzerland-based manufacturer Barry Callebaut last year. Alex Gonnella, Marketing Director for Nestlé’s UK confectionery business, said: "Ruby chocolate is a big innovation in confectionery and we are very proud that KitKat is the first major brand in the UK to feature this exciting new chocolate."

It's not the only new flavour to try out, either. In February, lemon drizzle Kit Kats appeared on the shelves in Asda, and a new Senses range has just launched, which includes hazelnut, salted caramel, and double chocolate flavours. Some of the wackier flavours that Nestle has experimented with over the years include green tea and wasabi varieties.

If you fancy getting your hands on the new bars – and let's be honest, we’re going to be seeing them all over Instagram – then hurry down to Tesco, where they will be on sale from 16 April onwards.