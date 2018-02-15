Victoria Beckham is launching a very surprising new career venture We really, really want to try these!

Not content with her career as a fashion designer and the upcoming Spice Girls reunion, Victoria Beckham has also been working on another venture! The mum-of-four has collaborated with luxury chocolate brand Pierre Marcolini to create some limited-edition chocolates.

Sharing a sneak peek of the chocolates on Wednesday, Victoria wrote: "Happy Valentines! Thank you @PierreMarcoliniHimself @PierreMarcolini... can't wait to share more details of our project coming soon!" The same image was shared on the chef's Instagram account, along with the caption: "Pierre Marcolini x Victoria Beckham Duo de coeurs... coming soon."

Victoria Beckham has collaborated with Pierre Marcolini to launch new chocolates

The images show a sleek black box with the Pierre Marcolini and Victoria Beckham logos on top. Inside are two heart-shaped chocolates, wrapped in gold foil, although there's no indication of what flavour they are.

Fans were understandably excited about the collaboration, with many commenting on how much they love Pierre Marcolini chocolates. "Surely this is going to be marvellous," one commented. Another wrote: "Belgian chocolate for the win!"

The mum-of-four teased the collection on Instagram

However, Victoria's collaboration with a chocolatier may also come as a surprise, as she is known for her strict healthy diet, which sees her consume apple cider vinegar, vegetable smoothies and sugar-free cereal on a daily basis. The doting mum ensures that her children all eat a balanced diet too, swapping sugary breakfast cereals for her homemade equivalent, which she calls Cacao Crunch cereal, and giving them a selection of seeds soaked in organic Aminos as a healthy after-school snack.

The 43-year-old is an advocate of healthy living, and in 2017 she gave fans an insight into her morning routine, which begins with a two-hour gym session. She told the Sunday Times: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."